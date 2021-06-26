Retro Sci Fi TV: Sliders (1995)

Network Scorecard: Scoring the networks based on their history of airing and supporting sci fi and fantasy television shows. The CW is the youngest of the broadcast networks, having come into existence in 2006 when UPN and The WB merged together. Both of those networks already had a history of airing sci fi and fantasy shows (Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Enterprise on the former, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel on the latter), and that carried over to the new network. Both Smallville and Supernatural started on The WB and continued for long runs on The CW. The network tried some other genre entries during its first five years (Nikita, Vampire Diaries) before it had the breakout hit with Arrow in the 2012-13 season. After that, the network began to shift heavily towards genre programing as it built up the Arrow-verse while also adding other sci fi and supernatural entries to its schedule. And unlike the other broadcast networks, The CW has been expanding its scripted programming, adding additional nights during the week and keeping a pretty full slate of scripted programming year round with acquisitions.