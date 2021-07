The Jacksonville Jaguars are just four years removed from a conference championship appearance, but it feels as though that 2017 campaign was decades ago. Three straight losing seasons followed that magical run, including a 1-15 campaign in 2020 which landed the Jaguars the No. 1 overall pick. The players that made up the dominant 2017 defense are gone and the Jaguars are again working in a new head coach and new quarterback. Still, the new additions are reasons to be excited for the Jaguars in 2021.