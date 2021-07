-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Pat McAfee. Awesome! I mean, I love Heyman and he kills it, but I am curious how McAfee will do in this role. There is a drone flying around in the Dome to give us a new camera shot. Pat and Kayla talk about how they are nearing the end of The ThunderDome experience. McAfee is excited to be in front of fans as he “was birthed in The ThunderDome era.”