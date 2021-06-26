Four Wins Away From A Repeat

After beating Vanderbilt 13-2 in game two of the College World Series finals, Mississippi State is now just one win away from forever. The fans that made the trip from near and far from Starkville to Omaha are craving that first taste of national championship glory which has the OmaDawgs feeling the OmaLove in their joint quest for history. MSU Class Of ’65 Alum Mickey Milligan said, “Well, it’s amazing. They seem to come back in the seventh, eighth or ninth inning – now last night, we relaxed so that was great so we’re hoping maybe they’ll do that again tonight. But your heart has to be really strong to be a Mississippi State fan. Let me tell you that.”