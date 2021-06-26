Four Wins Away From A Repeat
Four wins away from a repeat for the Tampa Bay Lightning. They defeated the New York Islander 1-0 in game 7 of the Stanley Cup Semifinal and Tampa Bay was buzzing! Amalie Arena was packed along with Ford Thunder Alley for the dominant showing by the home team. Now they must face the underdog Montreal Canadians. Only four wins away from a back-to-back Stanley Cup. So practice your French insults, this is going to be a fight between two very good teams and two elite goaltenders!