HER Pantry's monthly distribution is back to give diapers and feminine hygiene products to those in need but also school supplies for those who need them. HERPantry has been doing great work to help families in the Borderland receive necessities for babies, kids, and women. HERPantry was the brainchild of Connie Moreno when she realized how much she was struggling as a young mom to budget for diapers and more for her two kids.