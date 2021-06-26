Cancel
Stafford County, VA

Stafford program supporting restaurants and families in need

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStafford program supporting restaurants and families in need. Stafford County Economic Development and Tourism Department in partnership with the Stafford County Social Services Department recently purchased $742,000 in meal cards and certificates from local restaurants. Launched earlier this year, “Stafford Cares” will provide those meal certificates to 3,800 Stafford Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

