Way Too Early Look at the 2022 Hogs

Stovall... stole this off a draft article.. Stovall's draft profile is not for everyone. He's a high school shortstop whose fringe-average arm will likely require a slide over to second base in pro ball and he's not particularly physical (6 feet, 180 pounds). But Stovall may end up as the best pure hitter in this year's draft with above-average power as well, and a combination like that can alleviate concerns about a player's eventual defensive home. A lefthanded hitter, Stovall's swing has a simple load, plenty of adjustability and a smooth, fluid stroke with good timing and the ability to use the entire field. He was a consistent performer against top-notch pitching all last summer and hit .505/.664/1.031 this spring with 14 home runs, 23 stolen bases, 42 walks and just seven strikeouts. Stovall's long track record of hitting will give teams plenty of confidence in his bat, something that can't be said for many of the college hitters in this class (who had a shortened season and no summer events in 2020). Defensively, his body is thickening up, but he should be an average defender at second, albeit one limited by his arm strength. He's an Arkansas signee who could provide an instant impact for the Razorbacks, but the way he's hit, it's unlikely MLB teams will let him get to school. Stovall came into the season as a likely Day Two pick, but he's hit his way into the late first round or supplemental first round consideration.