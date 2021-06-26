Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Bethenny Frankel makes plea for donations after organizing aid for victims of deadly building collapse in Miami through her BStrong Foundation

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Bethenny Frankel's BStrong Foundation has been focused on providing much-needed aid to India, in recent times, due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

And now, in the wake of the horrible tragedy transpiring in the town of Surfside in South Florida, the non-profit has turned some of its attention to the deadly building collapse by joining in on the subsequent relief effort.

At last check, four people have been confirmed dead and 159 more are listed as still missing following the collapse of the 12-story residential building, Champlain Towers, early Thursday morning, according to local broadcast station WFLA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKHcK_0ag6xXi200
Relief effort: Bethenny Frankel, 50, is organizing donations and survival kits for victims of the deadly building collapse in Miami through her disaster relief foundation BStrong

As emergency crews continue their frantic search through the rubble for survivors, Frankel's BStrong has partnered with Global Empowerment Mission, another non-profit, to directly help the victims.

And on Friday she took to her Instagram page to give an update on her team's contribution during these tense moments on the ground.

'BStrong is distributing $500-$1000 each in cash cards directly to displaced residents in need from the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida,' Frankel wrote Friday morning in a post that included photos and videos taken at the site of the tragedy and in BStrong's supply warehouse in Miami.

'We're also supplying the Shul of Bal Harbour and other local community centers our BStrong Family Necessities Kits for the entire community affected.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OpyoV_0ag6xXi200
Dangerous search! Emergency workers are searching through the rubble following the partial collapse of the 12-story residential building, Champlain Towers, early Thursday morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wRtE_0ag6xXi200
Those affected: At last check, four people have been confirmed killed and 159 more are listed as missing in the wake of the tragedy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GahM7_0ag6xXi200
Taking action! BStrong has partnered with Global Empowerment Mission, another non-profit, to directly help the victims and their families with various forms of aid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkS8K_0ag6xXi200
Crews at the BStrong warehouse are sending out much-needed supplies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snPrd_0ag6xXi200
Aid: Frankel says the foundation is supplying the Shul of Bal Harbour and other local community centers with BStrong Family Necessities Kits for the  community affected

Since the BStrong facility, which is the size of a Costco and filled with supplies, is in Miami, the foundation was able to get assistance out very quickly.

Frankel says they are stocked with items like survival kits, lumber, medical supplies, pet supplies, baby products, food and blankets.

She also shared a video on her Insta-Story to ask for much needed donations from her 2.3 million fans and followers, and that '100% of your donation will go towards cash cards to be distributed directly to the victims and their families to give them the liberation and dignity that they need and deserve to rebuild.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDgCs_0ag6xXi200
On the job: BStrong has warehouse full of relief aid, including survival kits, that has already begun to be shipped out to those in need
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AzCYT_0ag6xXi200
Ongoing: Frankel says the BSrong warehouse is stocked with other much needed supplies like lumber, medical products, items for babies and pets, food and blankets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VLin_0ag6xXi200
Hands on: The Real Housewives Of New York City alum said her team has been meeting with families on the ground in order to get supplies directly to those in need

'We have been meeting with families and are on the ground working intimately, immediately and directly with city officials and victims,' the activist added.

She concluded by urging people to 'please help' and that 'we can make a difference. You can be part of the change in the world. Xo and thank you. bethenny.com/BSTRONG.'

The BStrong program became active in disaster relief efforts in 2017, and has since been at the forefront of a number of tragedies following natural disasters during the last few years.

So far it's not immediately clear what caused the collapse, and Miami-Dade officials don't expect to have any definitive answers just yet, since investigators aren't expected to enter the rubble until the search and rescue mission has concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTsX9_0ag6xXi200
Donations needed: Frankel is urging people to 'please help' and that 'we can make a difference' in this relief effort in Florida and around the world
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqQEX_0ag6xXi200
Making a difference: Frankel's B Strong program became active in disaster relief efforts in 2017
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

201K+
Followers
76K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bethenny Frankel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Bstrong Foundation#Wfla#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
News Break
Costco
Related
POTUSBBC

Miami building collapse: Two dead children found in rubble

The bodies of two children have been found in the rubble of a collapsed Florida tower block, raising the known death toll to 18, rescuers say. Rescue teams have been able to build a ramp for a crane to reach areas of the ruined building. Nearly 150 people are still...
Miami, FLCNN

At least 9 dead after partial building collapse near Miami

FEMA administrator says Army Corps of Engineers has been deployed at Surfside collapse. The FEMA administrator said Sunday that the Army Corps of Engineers has been brought in to provide technical assistance at the Champlain Towers South collapse site in Surfside, Florida. “We are committed to working with the incident...
RelationshipsThe New Yorker

A Miami Family’s Agonizing Wait After the Surfside Building Collapse

It was past midnight last Thursday when a large portion of a twelve-story condominium building in Surfside, near Miami, fell to the ground. The sound of the building crumbling echoed for nearly a minute. Some neighbors likened the roar to that of loud thunder, while others believed it was caused by an approaching hurricane. It seemed as if a missile had struck that serene stretch of coast. Those who managed to escape described opening their front doors to find the hallway gone—and their neighbors as well. After the emergency stairwell filled with rubble, balconies—accessible to rescuers by ladder—proved to be the only way out.
Miami, FLPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire Orlando Bravo Donates $250K to Victims of Miami Condo Collapse

Some of Florida’s wealthiest are stepping up to help those affected by the condo collapse in Miami. Puerto Rican billionaire Orlando Bravo, co-founder of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, pledged $250,000 to the relief fund Support Surfside—the largest donation so far. In a statement to People, the Bravo Family Foundation asked for other “business leaders, philanthropists, and community partners” to also help raise funds for “victims of this horrific, saddening event”. Bravo’s donation has reportedly been designated to provide temporary housing for those who have been displaced and therapy for all victims. At the time of writing, five people have been officially declared dead following the condo collapse, and 156 are still missing.
Florida Statebizjournals

Local foundation raising funds to aid with Florida building collapse

The Brother's Brother Foundation, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit, is looking to raise funds to support recovery efforts in response to the deadly June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. It has partnered with the Greater Miami Jewish Federation (GMJF) to contribute money it raises to an emergency assistance...
AccidentsPalm Beach Interactive

Teen boy was sitting beside his mom when Surfside building collapsed; family sues

Teenager Jonah Handler was sitting in his room with his mother when the walls of their condominium in Champlain Towers South gave way two weeks ago. “They free-fell to what they thought was certain death,” according to a lawsuit filed this week. “Stacie and Jonah landed several floors below and miraculously were still alive.”
Surfside, FLNBC News

Body of Paraguayan nanny found in rubble of Surfside condo collapse

Following weeks of uncertainty and anguish, Juana Villalba found out that her 23-year-old daughter is among those killed in the partial collapse of a Miami Beach-area condo building two weeks ago. The body of Leidy Luna Villalba was recovered from the rubble of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida...
Florida Statewabcradio.com

More Bodies Recovered at Florida Building Collapse Site;

Surfside, Florida (77WABC) — Calling it “heartbreaking” and “staggering” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, stood in front of cameras, as she’s done over the last two weeks, to tell the world 14 bodies were pulled from the rubble of the catastrophic building collapse in Surfside, Florida. An additional 61...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodies of Paraguayan First Lady's sister, brother-in-law and the couple's youngest child are found in the rubble of Surfside condo as death toll rises to 64 and more victims are identified

The bodies of the Paraguayan First Lady's sister, Sophia López Moreira, her husband Luis Pettengill and their youngest child were among the victims of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside identified on Thursday, according to local news reports. The discovery, which was confirmed by Paraguay Foreign Minister Euclides Acevedo, came...

Comments / 0

Community Policy