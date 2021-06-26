Bethenny Frankel makes plea for donations after organizing aid for victims of deadly building collapse in Miami through her BStrong Foundation

Bethenny Frankel's BStrong Foundation has been focused on providing much-needed aid to India, in recent times, due to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

And now, in the wake of the horrible tragedy transpiring in the town of Surfside in South Florida, the non-profit has turned some of its attention to the deadly building collapse by joining in on the subsequent relief effort.

At last check, four people have been confirmed dead and 159 more are listed as still missing following the collapse of the 12-story residential building, Champlain Towers, early Thursday morning, according to local broadcast station WFLA.

Relief effort: Bethenny Frankel, 50, is organizing donations and survival kits for victims of the deadly building collapse in Miami through her disaster relief foundation BStrong

As emergency crews continue their frantic search through the rubble for survivors, Frankel's BStrong has partnered with Global Empowerment Mission, another non-profit, to directly help the victims.

And on Friday she took to her Instagram page to give an update on her team's contribution during these tense moments on the ground.

'BStrong is distributing $500-$1000 each in cash cards directly to displaced residents in need from the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida,' Frankel wrote Friday morning in a post that included photos and videos taken at the site of the tragedy and in BStrong's supply warehouse in Miami.

'We're also supplying the Shul of Bal Harbour and other local community centers our BStrong Family Necessities Kits for the entire community affected.'

Dangerous search! Emergency workers are searching through the rubble following the partial collapse of the 12-story residential building, Champlain Towers, early Thursday morning

Those affected: At last check, four people have been confirmed killed and 159 more are listed as missing in the wake of the tragedy

Taking action! BStrong has partnered with Global Empowerment Mission, another non-profit, to directly help the victims and their families with various forms of aid

Crews at the BStrong warehouse are sending out much-needed supplies

Aid: Frankel says the foundation is supplying the Shul of Bal Harbour and other local community centers with BStrong Family Necessities Kits for the community affected

Since the BStrong facility, which is the size of a Costco and filled with supplies, is in Miami, the foundation was able to get assistance out very quickly.

Frankel says they are stocked with items like survival kits, lumber, medical supplies, pet supplies, baby products, food and blankets.

She also shared a video on her Insta-Story to ask for much needed donations from her 2.3 million fans and followers, and that '100% of your donation will go towards cash cards to be distributed directly to the victims and their families to give them the liberation and dignity that they need and deserve to rebuild.'

On the job: BStrong has warehouse full of relief aid, including survival kits, that has already begun to be shipped out to those in need

Ongoing: Frankel says the BSrong warehouse is stocked with other much needed supplies like lumber, medical products, items for babies and pets, food and blankets

Hands on: The Real Housewives Of New York City alum said her team has been meeting with families on the ground in order to get supplies directly to those in need

'We have been meeting with families and are on the ground working intimately, immediately and directly with city officials and victims,' the activist added.

She concluded by urging people to 'please help' and that 'we can make a difference. You can be part of the change in the world. Xo and thank you. bethenny.com/BSTRONG.'

The BStrong program became active in disaster relief efforts in 2017, and has since been at the forefront of a number of tragedies following natural disasters during the last few years.

So far it's not immediately clear what caused the collapse, and Miami-Dade officials don't expect to have any definitive answers just yet, since investigators aren't expected to enter the rubble until the search and rescue mission has concluded.

Donations needed: Frankel is urging people to 'please help' and that 'we can make a difference' in this relief effort in Florida and around the world