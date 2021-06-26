Cancel
Heavy rains close some areas at Mark Twain Lake

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Salt River basin that forms Mark Twain Lake has been subjected to heavy precipitation during the last 48 hours. As a result, the lake level is rising rapidly. With additional precipitation forecasted it is anticipated to bring the lake’s level up to 621.0 NGVD by Thursday, July 1, 2021. Normal lake elevation is 606.0 NGVD. You will likely find floating and submerged debris on the lake as the water rises so please be cautious and always wear a life jacket.

