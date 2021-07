In the words of John D. Rockefeller III, “The arts are not for the privileged few, but for the many. Their place is not on the periphery of daily life, but at its center.”. At the Northfield Arts Guild, we take this, and our motto seriously – "All Kinds of Art. All Kinds of People." The arts are central to our culture and an essential part of our health, well-being, and our vibrant community. The arts bring us joy, they inspire us, and they allow us to discover and explore. They are fundamental to our humanity.