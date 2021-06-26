Quentin Tarantino Says He Considered Remaking ‘Reservoir Dogs’ As His Final Film, But Won’t Do It
Quentin Tarantino‘s longtime mantra as a filmmaker has been exiting on a high note. He plans to retire from making movies with a tenth movie and leaving with an arguably unimpeachable body of work as a legacy. However, it’s been unclear what that project could be despite some recent teases he was pondering returning to a long-gestating “Kill Bill 3” with Uma Thurman reprising the role of Beatrix Kiddo aka, The Bride. He’s even suggested that he’d be fine finishing with nine films, as “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” was well-received and landed Brad Pitt a Best Supporting Actor Oscar statue.theplaylist.net