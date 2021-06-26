Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Quentin Tarantino Says He Considered Remaking ‘Reservoir Dogs’ As His Final Film, But Won’t Do It

By Christopher Marc
theplaylist.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuentin Tarantino‘s longtime mantra as a filmmaker has been exiting on a high note. He plans to retire from making movies with a tenth movie and leaving with an arguably unimpeachable body of work as a legacy. However, it’s been unclear what that project could be despite some recent teases he was pondering returning to a long-gestating “Kill Bill 3” with Uma Thurman reprising the role of Beatrix Kiddo aka, The Bride. He’s even suggested that he’d be fine finishing with nine films, as “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” was well-received and landed Brad Pitt a Best Supporting Actor Oscar statue.

theplaylist.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Tierney
Person
Sergio Leone
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Steve Buscemi
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Michael Madsen
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Bill Maher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir Dogs#Films#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Says Jennifer Lawrence Read For ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ & Pitched Marc Maron For Al Pacino’s Role

If you’ve been following Quentin Tarantino’s career for a while now, you are probably aware of the filmmaker’s desire to get Jennifer Lawrence in one of his films. When “The Hateful Eight” was announced, reports had Lawrence in talks for a possible role in that film. Then, in the early stages of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Lawrence’s name came up again for a possible role. Now, speaking on the WTF Podcast with Marc Maron, Tarantino opens up about what role Lawrence would have taken in ‘Once Upon a Time’ and why it ultimately didn’t work out.
MoviesPosted by
Fox News

Susan Sarandon recalls working with Brad Pitt in ‘Thelma & Louise’: ‘He’s not just a really gorgeous face’

Brad Pitt left an unforgettable impression on Susan Sarandon. The actress starred in the 1991 film "Thelma & Louise" alongside Geena Davis, a trailblazing classic about two women who embark on a road trip that soon devolves into a crime spree. The movie, which just celebrated its 30th anniversary, also features a young Pitt, who starred as a cowboy drifter.
Movies/Film

Quentin Tarantino Has Written a ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Stage Play, Teases a Scene That Isn’t in the Movie

Writer/director Quentin Tarantino has nine films under his belt, but he’s just done something he’s never done in his 30-plus year career: written a novelization of one of his own films. But it turns out his new novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood isn’t the only new way he wants audiences to experience the story of Sharon Tate, Rick Dalton, and stunt double Cliff Booth. According to the man himself, Tarantino has also written a stage play version of the story and hopes to produce it soon.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Would Love To Remake ‘First Blood’ With Adam Driver & Kurt Russell & Contemplated Making ‘Sgt. Rock’

Quentin Tarantino is an accomplished filmmaker and, now, a best-selling author. But, first and foremost, he’s a film fan. A massive film fan. So, during interviews (which he’s doing plenty of thanks to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” novelization press tour), he’s quick to point out random filmmakers and features that he’s currently thinking about. In that sense, it’s easy to understand how Tarantino’s view of David O. Russell’s filmmaking career has led him to have a desire to hypothetically remake “First Blood.” Trust me, it takes a few logical leaps but Tarantino gets there.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As Quentin Tarantino Preps For Final Movie, Harvey Keitel Talks Potentially Working With The Pulp Fiction Filmmaker Again

It’s almost the end of an era, because Quentin Tarantino has talked about retirement, and he’s pretty serious. The iconic director has said he’s only going to make one more film. Reservoir Dogs star Harvey Keitel apparently wants to be in on Tarantino’s final film, and he recently talked about the prospects of working with the Pulp Fiction director again.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Book Finally Answers That Big Brad Pitt Mystery

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. For most of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth is shown in a decent light, from being a good friend to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton, to fighting off the Manson Family members who invade Rick’s home. However, aside from his questionable fight with Bruce Lee, Cliff’s character is called into question over rumors that he deliberately murdered his wife, Billie Booth. While the film never definitively answers whether or not Cliff meant to kill her, the novelization of Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 movie has officially put the mystery to rest.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Jennifer Lawrence Met Tarantino to Discuss Playing Squeaky Fromme: ‘She Was Interested in Doing It’

Long before Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” even had a title or set up shop at Sony Pictures, news broke the filmmaker was eyeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence to star. Pitt would go on to be cast in the Oscar-winning role of Cliff Booth. Lawrence, however, was never cast. Once Margot Robbie joined the film as Sharon Tate, many believed that was the part Tarantino was eyeing for Lawrence. Not true. During an interview on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, Tarantino confirmed he met with Lawrence for “Hollywood” because he wanted her to play Charles Manson cult member Squeaky Fromme. That casting never panned out, and Dakota Fanning landed the part instead.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

Quentin Tarantino Reveals He’s Doing A ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Play About Rick Dalton In Italy

Quentin Tarantino is in-between movie projects at the moment, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood becoming one of the most successful of his career. Whatever he does next will, at least according to him, be the last before retirement. But Tarantino isn’t resting easy until then. His novelization of ‘Hollywood’ is out and folks are raving about it, and he’s talked about doing a stage play that he wrote. We’ve never known what that play would be until now, and if you liked his most recent film you’re going to be happy.
CelebritiesPosted by
IndieWire

Harvey Keitel Says the ‘Story Is Not Over’ on Working Again with Quentin Tarantino

The last we heard from Harvey Keitel in a Quentin Tarantino movie was as the disembodied voice of the OSS Commander in “Inglourious Basterds.” But the last we saw of him in a Tarantino movie was, over 25 years ago, in “Pulp Fiction” as Winston Wolfe. It may come as a surprise that one of Tarantino’s seemingly most iconic collaborators has actually only starred in a handful of his films, including Tarantino’s feature directing debut “Reservoir Dogs.”
Celebritiesfilm-book.com

Quentin Tarantino Looking Towards Retirement After 10th Film

Quentin Tarantino Planning Retirement After Next Film. Quentin Tarantino has said that he plans to retire after his upcoming 10th film. Quentin Tarantino has been busy. How busy? Just recently released was the novelization of Tarantino’s hit 2019 screenplay which he penned himself. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: A Novel was just made available to the world on June 29th. It remains uncertain as to whether or not he will write more books but he recently told Bill Maher that he plans on retiring from filmmaking after his 10th film. Nobody knows what that project will be as of yet but the renowned filmmaker has made it clear that he wants to step down from directing.
Books & LiteratureNewsday

'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood': Tarantino pulp fiction as a novel

Two years after "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" hit theaters, Quentin Tarantino has novelized his Oscar-winning movie, calling the result a "complete rethinking" of the story. Repackaging, cynics might think, but that's not quite right: The book is a distinct experience — rangier, sexier, bloodier. More wistful, and somewhat more oblique in meaning, it expands the film's world even as it comments upon it.
MoviesPosted by
CBS News

Quentin Tarantino: From the screen to the page

Hollywood, it seems, was built on movies that were built on books. We all know that Don Corleone was a literary legend first, as was Mary Poppins, and that shark in "Jaws." So, it might surprise you that the book that inspired Quentin Tarantino's epic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was actually written after the film.
Celebritiesnewsbrig.com

Quentin Tarantino Says the Late Burt Reynolds Died Happy Having Been Cast in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino recently revealed that late Hollywood actor Burt Reynolds was running his lines for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before he died of a heart attack at the age of 82. According to The Hollywood Reporter, speaking in a recent interview with a media outlet to promote the novelization of his 2019 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the Oscar-winning writer-director opened up a bit about casting Reynolds in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, even though they never got to shoot any footage. Quentin Tarantino Might Cast Uma Thurman’s Daughter Maya Hawke If ‘Kill Bill Vol 3’ Ever Happens.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Talks About Nearly Casting Mickey Rourke As The ‘Death Proof’ Lead & Making Stage Play Versions Of His Films

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” novelization is out now from Random House Books, and that means director/author Quentin Tarantino is out there doing the press rounds talking to major outlets. He’s already been on Marc Maron and Bill Maher, and yesterday, Tarantino turned up on the Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify. The conversation is a whopping 173 minutes (2.8 hours), and you can imagine every topic under the sun is broached (and unfortunately, Rogan and Tarantino bond about cancel culture and Rogan continuing his entire “they would never let you make that these days” complaint about politically correct policing culture and Tarantino mostly going on with that grievance and the idea that characters should never change or apologize for who they are).

Comments / 1

Community Policy