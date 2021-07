(Iron County) A serious car crash in Iron County Thursday morning sent two men to the hospital. According to highway patrol the crash occurred on highway 32, four miles west of Bixby, when 25-year-old Mark Cooper of Belgrade crossed the center of the road in his 2016 Chevy Cruze and struck a vehicle head-on that was driven by 58-year-old Gary Glastetter of Oran. The collision ran Glastetter’s 2010 International off the road then it struck a tree and caught fire. Both vehicles were totaled and both men were taken to Salem Memorial District Hospital. Cooper sustained serious injuries while Glastetter received moderate injuries.