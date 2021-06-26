Cancel
Scranton, PA

Police Break Up ‘Exorcism’ Inside a Scranton, Pennsylvania Home Depot

By Graham Hartmann
Ultimate Unexplained
Ultimate Unexplained
 14 days ago
Police recently broke up an “exorcism” at a Home Depot near Scranton, Pa., where people were holding a ritual for the lumber inside the store. Your weirdest story of the week comes courtesy of the Dickson City Police Department, who casually described the incident as a part of a public report shared to Facebook on June 22. At 3:26PM the previous day, police discovered “disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber isle for the dead trees. They were escorted out of the building.”

ultimateunexplained.com
