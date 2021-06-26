Police Break Up ‘Exorcism’ Inside a Scranton, Pennsylvania Home Depot

Editor's Note: This article is a first-person account from Lubbock, Texas radio personality Wes Nessman who provides a photo of the incident. The year was 1992. The 4th on Broadway thing (ed: now an annual Independence Day event) had only started a year prior. Even at this moment, celebrating the 4th of July with fireworks and rock music sounds better than marching bands on hot asphalt to us. We were teamed up with Texas Water Rampage for a few years prior, and we were cocked, loaded and ready to rock. The place was packed, and the highway was lined for miles with cars who wanted to watch.