Could the Canucks possibly make a Matthew Tkachuk trade work?

By Stephan Roget
canucksarmy.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s start off today by thanking those of you able to stomach that headline long enough to actually click on it. What fortitude!. Last week, we took a good, long look at Sam Reinhart and came to the conclusion that — while he would certainly be a valuable addition to the team — the Vancouver Canucks simply can’t afford him, neither in terms of acquisition cost or future salary.

