45 Years Ago: The Number of the Beast Goes Mainstream in ‘The Omen’

Most cinephiles will tell you that the moviegoing experience is incomplete if you miss so much as a single trailer. In the days before the internet, previews of coming attractions used to be one of the only ways to keep tabs on what was headed to your local theater (especially if you lived in a small town). Best of all were the teasers, early pieces of advertising released to theaters anywhere from six months to a year ahead of time. An expertly cut teaser could drive you mad with anticipation. "I have to wait half a year to see this???" Twenty-five years ago, the early teaser for "Independence Day" fired up moviegoers without a single shot of a star or an alien. It might be the best of its kind. With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the most brilliantly conceived teasers in film history.