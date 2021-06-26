Cancel
Watch: Scottie Barnes 2021 NBA Combine Interview

By Derek Parker
Inside The Thunder
 14 days ago

Florida State's Scottie Barnes has wowed at the NBA Draft Combine.

A potential target for Oklahoma City with the No. 6 pick, Barnes registered a 39.5 inch max vertical and a 36 inch standing vertical, which ranked ranks 3rd in the Combine. It is believed that Barnes play could very well be helping him jump into the top-5 range.

Barnes updated the media at the combine on Friday:

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBAchatsports.com

Draft Profile: Scottie Barnes (or, Okoro v2.0?)

It’s that time of year, so with only 30 days until the draft let’s dive right into the prospects the Cavs will be looking at, starting with the intriguing point forward from Florida State, Scottie Barnes. The Pros for Scottie Barnes. The first thing that stands out about Barnes without...
NBANBC Sports

How NBA draft prospect Barnes fits both Warriors and Kings

This is the first installment of a series breaking down the potential selections for both the Kings and Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft. The 2021 NBA Draft is just over a month away and it’s time to focus on some of the names that will surface when both the Warriors and Kings select in the lottery.
Oklahoma City, OKPosted by
Under Pressure

Scottie Barnes In Depth Scouting Report/Breakdown

19 year old 6’9, 227 pound forward out of Florida State. Averaged 10.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 50.3% fg, 27.5% 3, 62.1% ft. Scottie Barnes has easily the most unique skill set in the draft. When you see his physical attributes you see a combo forward and while he is partly that, he is so much more. There are very large portions of games where he is not only initiating the offense but also guarding the opposing team's point guard on the other end. I love this so much because whatever team he goes to will have many different options they can go to depending on the matchup lineup wise. If his team has a bad defensive player, you can put Barnes on almost anyone to hide a player. If his team doesn’t have a backup PG, then he can play stints as the main ball handler. This versatility makes him a very high floor player because he is plug and play in any situation. Going into that potential of him playing point guard his handle and vision for his size is elite. I mentioned that potential point forward role for Jalen Johnson but Barnes is far more developed in those areas than Johnson is. There is a large difference between someone who can just lead a fast break versus a player like Scottie who is a guy you can rely on as a primary playmaker. He has a great handle as his ball security is very impressive and he also has some nice moves to break players down. I think his upside as a PnR ball handler is sky high because he does a masterful job to navigate screens so he can create opportunities for his teammates and others. He has some of the best vision in the entire class as frequently he would make impressive reads that lead to open shots. His touch on passes also impressed me a lot as well. The understanding he has for not only hitting teammates but where to hit teammates in the right pockets showed his really advanced understanding of the game, some great examples of hitting backdoor cutters and lobs in there. There are actually some moments where I want him to be a little more aggressive because he is just so obsessed with playmaking. He is a dangerous player going downhill as his excellent athleticism and long strides make him very tough to stop with a head of steam, where he can either finish at the hoop or pass to teammates. This really showed out in transition where his best scoring comes from as he had some great moments using footwork and impressive touch to finish. His skills as a guy who can grab a rebound and take it the length of the floor also intrigues me a lot as he immediately has his head up, ready to push the break and get easy baskets. Moving on to his defense he has the potential to be the best one in this class. He is the most versatile defender in the class with legit potential to guard all 5 positions, something I do not say often. While his physical attributes are big for him being the great defender that he is, more than anything it is just how damn hard he plays that makes him so great. You will often see him guarding full court which will really exhaust his opponent throughout a game. He’s all over the floor, diving for loose balls and making momentum shifting plays. The kid is just so passionate about basketball, and that passion is infectious to his whole team. His very quick feet allow him to stay glued to almost any player on the perimeter, with him locking down some of the nations best perimeter players on a daily basis. His incredible length also helps in that area as it makes everything more challenging, whether that be getting by him, making a pass, or hitting a shot. Opponents only shot 32.7% when guarded by him, a phenomenal number. His 7’2 wingspan allows him to be a menace in passing lanes as well, with him getting a remarkable 2.4 steals per 40 and tons of deflections in there as well. While his block numbers are not very impressive on paper his overall help defense is great which is yet again due to his great basketball IQ. He has great understanding of the proper place/time to rotate and then he uses his great length to contest shots. He is a great communicator on defense as well. Whenever he is on the court the switches and rotations are always so much smoother because he is always telling the other players where to be. He had some great moments of showing off his physicality while guarding bigs on switches as well, showing off that 1-5 ability. I really think he could be a guy who makes 10+ all-defense teams and be in contention for multiple DPOYs.
NBAPosted by
Inside The Thunder

Barnes, Johnson See Stock Soar in 2021 NBA Draft Combine

The 2021 NBA Draft Combine has come to a close. As usual, several prospects saw their stock soar following impressive measurements or performances. One such prospect was Keon Johnson, who registered the highest ever max vertical leap at 48 inches. He passed Randy Gregory’s previous mark of 45 and a half inches.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Combine Results 2021: Players Who Made Biggest Impression

Throughout the year, NBA scouts evaluate the top players from the college and international ranks, trying to help their organizations decide whom they want to take in the NBA draft. However, they don't always get to see these prospects play in person, instead relying on the film. That's why the...
NBARealGM

Scottie Barnes Has Momentum To Go In Top-5

The 2021 NBA draft has long been considered to have a clear top-5, but Scottie Barnes has emerged as a candidate to join the mix with Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Kuminga. Barnes was the only lottery prospect who participated in all facets of the...
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

NBA Draft Stock Watch: Who Helped, Hurt Their Case at the Combine?

CHICAGO — It’s been a long, informative week-plus at the draft combine, with all 30 NBA teams and the vast majority of draftable prospects in attendance in some capacity. In a year where top decision-makers and front offices at large had limited in-person access to evaluate talent, the combine proved to be a more valuable juncture than usual to get a feel for players in person. Naturally, a lot has changed for a lot of players when it comes to their standing within the draft class, and with the NCAA’s July 7 withdrawal deadline approaching, some big decisions are on tap for a wide range of prospects.
BasketballNBA

Prospect Profiles Presented by Panini: Scottie Barnes

Physical Forward with Point Guard Skills Looks to Makes His Mark. Maybe the mark of a deep Draft is when you covet every player you cover, one after another. All these guys would look good wearing wine and gold. Or maybe that happens every year. Last spring’s NCAA Tournament gave...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Draft Combine 2021: Most Impressive Measurements from Chicago

Over the past week, many of the top prospects in the 2021 NBA draft class participated in the draft combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. And with this year's draft set for July 29, it was an invaluable experience for the players who showcased their skills and athleticism in front of coaches and executives.
NBAoklahoman.com

Thunder: Five things to know about NBA Draft prospect Scottie Barnes

The 2021 NBA Draft might very well live up to the “five-player draft” it’s been labeled for months, but don’t be surprised if Scottie Barnes crashes the party on July 29. The Big Five of Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Kuminga seems to be morphing...
NBANBC Sports

Potential Warriors targets Johnson, Barnes shine at combine

The 2021 NBA Combine brought droves of new information about draft prospects through anthropometric measurements, drills, scrimmages and interviews both with teams and the media. Here are four observations from the 2021 NBA Combine. 1. Keon Johnson's vertical leap. The biggest standout of the 2021 combine would have to be...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Draft: Should Cleveland Cavaliers consider Scottie Barnes at #3?

Florida State Seminoles playmaker Scottie Barnes passes the ball. (Photo by Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports) The Cleveland Cavaliers ended up getting some lottery luck on their side for this upcoming 2021 NBA Draft. After Cleveland originally had its largest odds to land the seventh (25.5 percent) and then sixth pick (18.2 percent), the Cavaliers ended up with the third overall pick.
NBACBS Sports

NBA Mock Draft 2021: Scottie Barnes goes No. 3 based on who is most likely to have the best NBA career

It's back. My once-a-year mock draft is based not on team needs or team projections, but instead, purely on my forecast of who will become the best pros in this draft class. This is 1.0 of my big board mock; there will be no 2.0. Below, you will find 30 players, in order, based upon my projection of their NBA careers. This isn't a prediction on how good they will be as rookies, or as second- or third-year players. What I'm doing here is taking a long look over the horizon and, best as one man can, attempting to echelon out each player's career-long prospects of making it in the NBA.
