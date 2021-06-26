Cancel
Wayne County, MI

Flood Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-26 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 03:57:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DTX. Target Area: Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan Lower Rouge River At Dearborn affecting Wayne County. Clinton River Near Clinton Township affecting Macomb County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Rouge River Near Dearborn Heights affecting Wayne County. Rouge River At Detroit affecting Wayne County. For the Lower Rouge River...including Dearborn...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Rouge River...including Birmingham, Southfield, Detroit Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Middle Rouge River Near Dearborn Heights. * Until late tonight. * At 8:20 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.0 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening,

