A Story Of Immigration, Perseverance & Food: An Interview With Wolfgang Puck & David Gelb

Wolfgang Puck has met a few celebrities in his time. Almost since his arrival in Los Angeles in 1975 –– the beginning of his tenure at Ma Maison –– the Austrian-born chef has attracted the attention of Hollywood's upper crust. With some of the best respected restaurants in LA and nearly 50 years of experience, he's cooked for everyone from Sinatra to Jennifer Lopez to DJ Khaled, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Puck is, himself, a bona fide Hollywood celebrity, having received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. He is the unofficial caterer for the Oscars (via Food and Wine) and his Beverly Hills restaurant Spago is ranked among Los Angeles' best locations to spot celebrities. In a way, Puck is more Hollywood than Hollywood itself.