It’s fair to say I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into when I was offered Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! for review. Despite its popularity when it released back in 2017, I hadn’t really heard a thing about it. I saw part of a trailer during a games presentation earlier this year, and therefore knew that it had some “horror” elements but I expected…I’m not sure. Suffice it to say whatever I expected, it wasn’t Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!. And maybe, just maybe, I’m lucky to have not known, since I get to experience the expanded version with all its new unlockables, side stories and extras packed right in. I love a good narrative, and I enjoy visual novels, so I jumped on in, and well after the end credits rolled, I’m still thinking about it. For better or worse.