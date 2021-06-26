Germany to Ramp up Vaccinations in Race With Delta Variant

Category Director - Food and Drink, Foodservice, China. Due to the pandemic, consumers have reduced their out-of-home purchases. In the tea beverage market, this behaviour change has impacted sub-categories differently: some faced challenges brought about by the restrictions on outdoor consumption, while others saw a surprising boost. New research from Mintel, the experts in what consumers want and why, shows that China’s tea bag market has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 28.8% during the period 2015-2020, becoming the largest segment of the tea beverage category, with sales increasing 81.1%. Mintel predicts that over the next five years, the market will continue to grow substantially at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%.