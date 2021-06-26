Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe to Make its Debut at Goodwood

By Nico DeMattia
BMW BLOG
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis years’ Goodwood Festival of Speed, on July 8, is going to be a special event. Not only is it the return of the iconic event, after the Covid pandemic shut everything down last year, but it’s also going to be part of the UK government’s ERP (Event Research Program). All ERP events are allowed to be held with no social distancing rules, as long as the attendees are either fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative test result. An added bonus for BMW enthusiasts is the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe that will make its debut in Goodwood.

www.bmwblog.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw 2 Series#Goodwood#Bmw M5#Covid#Erp Lrb#Autocar#Lotus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1990 BMW Z1 Sits In A Unique Class

Your neighbor definitely doesn’t own one of these…. It’s not everyday you see a 1990 BMW Z1 like this and for good reason. Considered a commercial flop, the Z1 is a collector’s dream come true since they were only made from 1988 to 1991 with a grand total of 8,000 units built. None of those were imported and sold by BMW in the United States, so few have made their way to this side of the Atlantic. These fun little cars have a fascinating history, a unique design, and offer plenty of charm to make investing in one an absolute blast.
CarsBMW BLOG

SPIED: 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Seen at the Nürburgring

The next big BMW for enthusiasts is going to be the 2 Series Coupe. It’s going to be the next two, door, rear-wheel drive, straight-six (in some cases) BMW and, potentially, the last. Naturally, that makes BMW enthusiasts very happy. Additionally, it’s also going to bring some of BMW’s classic looks back to the lineup, if these spy photos are anything to go by. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG A45 Facelift Makes Spy Photo Debut To Hide New Lights

What were the odds? On the very same week Audi teased the new RS3, Mercedes-AMG has been spotted out and about testing an updated version of the A45. The pocket rocket was unveiled two years ago at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and it appears some revisions are already in the works for the most powerful four-cylinder production car.
Carsmotor1.com

Porsche 911 Sport Classic spied being pushed hard at the Nurburgring

There are several Porsche 911 flavours to choose from but out of all the derivatives, the 911 Sport Classic model is one of the most coveted. With a limited production run, a wider body, Fuchs-style alloy wheels, double-bubble roof, and most importantly, stick shift, the serialised 997-generation 911 Sport Classic is exotic, and we might be seeing its return in the 992-generation.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG's Response To Porsche's New 'Ring Record Is Awesome

A few days ago, Porsche announced the 911 GT2 RS equipped with a Manthey Performance Kit set a new Nurburgring lap record time of 6:43.00, thus beating the previous record time of 6:48.047 set by the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series by an impressive 4.747 seconds. It's quite an achievement and based on recent history, it's only a matter of time until the record is smashed once again.
CarsMotorAuthority

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster spy shots: Redesigning an icon

Mercedes-Benz's iconic SL is currently into its sixth generation, with the car's last redesign introduced for the 2013 model year. A new SL is coming up shortly, only this time it is being developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG performance skunkworks and not Mercedes-Benz. A prototype has been spotted and is wearing the least camouflage gear yet.
Carsmotor1.com

2022 BMW 2 Series debuts with modern styling, retro proportions

With a two-door coupe body and relatively compact proportions, the BMW 2 Series is considered by many to be a spiritual successor to the legendary 2002 of the 1960s and 1970s (even serving as the basis of the slick 2002 Hommage concept). That resemblance grows in some ways and diminishes in others with the debut – official, this time – of the 2022 BMW 2 Series, which will join the company’s UK lineup in early 2022.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe pricing will start at AUD75,900 in Australia

A new body style for the current BMW 4 Series range will be available in Australia starting this year but it won’t be cheap. As per usual, pricing for the land down under will be a bit on the more expensive side of things for the 4 Series Gran Coupe and if you want one, you’ll have to pay at least AUD 75,900 which adds up to about $57,000 at today’s exchange rates. That would be around $12,000 more than what you would pay in the US.
Carstopgear.com

The new BMW 2 Series Coupe keeps RWD… and normal grilles

Still want that 4 Series? BMW’s smallest coupe is back with 369bhp and an eggplant suit. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Punchy looking little fighter, isn’t it? And yet, BMW’s new 2 Series Coupe might well...
CarsRoad & Track

The Rear-Drive 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Gets Up to 382 HP But No Manual Gearbox

The rear-drive 2 Series coupe is one of the few fun cars left in BMW's lineup. When the front-wheel-drive-based 2 Series Gran Coupe debuted back in 2019, we here at Road & Track were scared the company wouldn't replace the current 2 Series coupe with another compact RWD fun machine. We're happy to report that's not the case. Meet the 2022 2 Series Coupe.
CarsRoad & Track

Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Spied Lapping the Nordschleife

With all of the excitement surrounding the new Porsche 911 GT3, you'd be forgiven for forgetting about the upcoming Cayman GT4 RS model. The track-focused mid-engined sports car is not far out, and now, we have a chance to watch it fly its way around the Nürburgring Nordschleife nearly undisguised.
CarsBMW BLOG

G87 BMW M2 gets rendered based on new M240i Coupe

Now that the new BMW 2 Series Coupe is out and about, rendering artists got back to work. This time, they’re focusing on the next generation G87 BMW M2 which will be revealed in Summer 2022. The second-gen M2 Sports Coupe goes on sale in late 2022 and it is obviously based on the G42 M240i Coupe. The two renderings below focus on the rear-end design of the G87 M2 with new taillights, along with an M-specific diffuser, a more aggressive spoiler and the typical quad exhausts.
Carsmotor1.com

2023 BMW X8 spied with unusual stacked exhausts

The BMW X8 wears a little less camouflage in this new batch of spy shots. This one has an interesting exhaust layout with a pair of vertically stacked pipes coming out of each side of the rear bumper. The exhaust outlets have a hexagonal shape and are stacked so that...
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

First Look: 2022 BMW 2-Series Coupe is Ready for Track or Street

You’ll have plenty of options if the new 2022 BMW 2 Series catches your eye, with four different variants on tap, including the track-ready M240i xDrive Coupe. The 2-Series grows bigger and more powerful with the debut of the second-generation models. But BMW also appears intent on avoiding controversy with the 2022 coupe line, sticking with the traditional version of its double-kidney grille, rather than the massive new grille design introduced on the latest 4-Series model.
CarsJalopnik

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Debuts With Weird Looks And No Manual Transmission

The BMW 2 Series Coupe has been praised by many as the most authentic modern BMW thanks to its compact size, reasonable curb weight, available manual transmission, and handsome but understated looks. Sadly, one of those ingredients, possibly three, is gone for 2022. I think the new 2 Series looks...
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

BMW 2-Series Coupe Gains Size, Loses the Stick

Once again, the #savethemanuals crowd weeps. And with good reason — the BMW 2-Series, which I remember being quite wonderful to drive the last time I piloted one (it’s been a few years) — will be going automatic only. That’s not the only change. It’s longer, lower, wider, and the...
Carsmotor1.com

2022 BMW CE-04 Electric Scooter Makes Its Worldwide Debut

On 7 July 2021, BMW Motorrad officially launched the CE-04 electric scooter, which it says is only the first piece of its vision for electrified urban mobility. We knew the near-series version by the name “Definition CE-04" since its introduction in 2020. Now that the model has come of age, and is making its debut in the world, it’s content to go by the much simpler CE-04 instead.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe Arrives With New Looks And Traditional RWD Dynamics

Along with the 3 Series, the 2 Series Coupe has been one of those rare, universally appealing models within BMW's lineup over the last few years. It doesn't have outrageous styling, the driving experience has always been tactile and fun, and power was directed to the right set of wheels. This week, the new 2 Series was leaked and for all BMW fans, the immediate question was: Has BMW messed too much with a winning formula, or is the second-generation 2 Series a success? Well, here it is and that's a question we'll attempt to answer over the next few minutes.
Carsmotoringresearch.com

Lotus Emira revealed: new era sports car takes on Cayman and 911

A new series production Lotus doesn’t come along very often; the last was the Evora in 2009. So this already feels like a significant event. The Emira also kick-starts a new era for Lotus under Geely ownership – and will be the marque’s final combustion car. A red-letter day, then.
Motorsportsracer.com

MissionH24 hydrogen-powered race car to make UK debut at Goodwood

A ground-breaking hydrogen-powered endurance race car is set to make its UK debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. Created by MissionH24, the LMPH2G will be featured at the Michelin Supercar Paddock stage throughout the four-day event, and will also take on the world-famous hillclimb. MissionH24 is an initiative...

Comments / 0

Community Policy