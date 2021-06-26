2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe to Make its Debut at Goodwood
This years’ Goodwood Festival of Speed, on July 8, is going to be a special event. Not only is it the return of the iconic event, after the Covid pandemic shut everything down last year, but it’s also going to be part of the UK government’s ERP (Event Research Program). All ERP events are allowed to be held with no social distancing rules, as long as the attendees are either fully vaccinated or show proof of a negative test result. An added bonus for BMW enthusiasts is the 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe that will make its debut in Goodwood.www.bmwblog.com