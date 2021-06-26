2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe to Make its Debut at Goodwood

A new body style for the current BMW 4 Series range will be available in Australia starting this year but it won’t be cheap. As per usual, pricing for the land down under will be a bit on the more expensive side of things for the 4 Series Gran Coupe and if you want one, you’ll have to pay at least AUD 75,900 which adds up to about $57,000 at today’s exchange rates. That would be around $12,000 more than what you would pay in the US.