53-Man Roster Projection: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Player Profile

By Schuyler Callihan
 14 days ago

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 200 lbs

College: LSU

NFL Stats: N/A (rookie)

Depth Chart Projection: 3rd/4th option

With Curtis Samuel now in Washington, the Panthers have to find a way to make up for his 1,000+ yards of production. Rookie WR Terrace Marshall Jr. won't be able to do it himself but he will be a part of the equation. Marshall's size in length is unmatched. The Panthers needed to not only replace Samuel but add someone to the roster who can be a reliable option over the middle of the field and in the red zone. Marshall should be able to be the answer to those two problems.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

When the Panthers selected Terrace Marshall Jr. in the 2nd round of the 2021 NFL Draft, they drafted him thinking he could turn into a dominant receiver in the league. With DJ Moore and Robby Anderson leading the way in the Panthers' receiving room, Marshall will have two great talents to learn under. Once it's his time to take over, we could see the Panthers move off of Robby Anderson.

