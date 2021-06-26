6ix9ine’s Father Living in Homeless Shelter, Claims Son Won’t Give Him Any Money

Tekashi 6ix9ine's estranged and homeless father, Daniel Hernandez, is ready to cash in on the rapper's success — but his son doesn't seem willing to hand over the big bucks. Hernandez — who has the same birth name as the "FEFE" crooner — revealed in a video that he's been living in a homeless shelter for the past two years while his famous son is living a lavish life. He seemed to have made the video as a way to reach out to the 25-year-old and let him know about his current living situation.