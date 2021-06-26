6ix9ine’s Father Living in Homeless Shelter, Claims Son Won’t Give Him Any Money
6ix9ine's father is homeless and claims his famous son won't do anything to lend a helping hand. The elder Daniel Hernandez Sr. spoke with Page Six on Friday (June 25), revealing he has been living in a homeless shelter for the past two years. “Because I don’t have an apartment, he doesn’t know that I’m in the shelter,” 60-year-old Hernandez told the outlet. “Now he’s going to know I’ve been here for, what, two years already?”1079ishot.com