6ix9ine’s Father Living in Homeless Shelter, Claims Son Won’t Give Him Any Money

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 14 days ago
6ix9ine's father is homeless and claims his famous son won't do anything to lend a helping hand. The elder Daniel Hernandez Sr. spoke with Page Six on Friday (June 25), revealing he has been living in a homeless shelter for the past two years. “Because I don’t have an apartment, he doesn’t know that I’m in the shelter,” 60-year-old Hernandez told the outlet. “Now he’s going to know I’ve been here for, what, two years already?”

