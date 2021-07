The British and Irish Lions are beginning their journey to South Africa today with a first warm-up match against Japan at Murrayfield. The Lions take on the world champions South Africa across three Tests on consecutive Saturdays starting from 24 July. First they have a string of warm-ups before meeting the Springboks, with five matches in South Africa and one here in Scotland against this Japanese side.The Lions could easily have organised a less challenging opponent with Japan sure to pose a threat with their furious tempo, which has led assistant coach Gregor Townsend to label them as the...