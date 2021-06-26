Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh settle for silver

omahanews.net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOsijek [Croatia], June 26 (ANI): Star Indian shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary settled for a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Osijek on Saturday. Manu and Saurabh went down 12-16 to the Russian team in the finals of the 10m air pistol mixed...

www.omahanews.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahi Sarnobat
Person
Divyansh Singh Panwar
Person
Manu Bhaker
Person
Saurabh Chaudhary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Serbia#Ani#Issf#Russian#Schaudhary2002#Air Pistol Mixed Team#Sports Authority#Sai#M Air#Indians#Hungarians#The Men S Skeet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
World
Country
India
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldESPN

Abhishek Verma wins historic gold at Archery World Cup

Abhishek Verma won gold in the men's compound event at the Archery World Cup in Paris after defeating U.S.'s Kris Schaff in a dramatic final that needed a shoot-off to decide the winner. This was India's first medal in the Paris World Cup. India can win as many as three...
Worldatlanticcitynews.net

India women's recurve team win gold at World Cup

Paris [France], June 27 (ANI): India women's recurve team comprising of Deepika Kumari, Komalika Bari, and Ankita Bhakat on Sunday bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. The team defeated Mexico 5-1 in the finals and as a result, this side has now won...
Hockeyinplaymagazine.com

CANADA TAKES SILVER AT 2021 IPC WORLD PARA HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP

Home » Hockey » Hockey Canada » CANADA TAKES SILVER AT 2021 IPC WORLD PARA HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP. CANADA TAKES SILVER AT 2021 IPC WORLD PARA HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP. Canadians fall 5-1 to U.S., finish with third runner-up finish at worlds. OSTRAVA, Czech Republic – Canada’s National Para Hockey Team fell 5-1...
Sportssportspromedia.com

Reports: T20 World Cup set to be moved to UAE

Tournament to be played at three venues in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai, according to The Indian Express. Reports say event will get underway just days after IPL final, which is also being held in the UAE. This year’s edition of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Twenty20 World Cup is...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

T20 Cricket World Cup to be moved from India to UAE

The Twenty20 World Cup will be moved to the United Arab Emirates from India due to the coronavirus pandemic, an Indian cricket board official told AFP on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it had told the International Cricket Council, the sport's world body, of its decision to host the event in the UAE in October and November.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

USA Men Win Silver At FINA World League Super Final

The USA Men's National Team took silver at the FINA World League Super Final following a hard fought loss to Montenegro, 9-8. Current photo via USA Water Polo. Tbilisi, Georgia – July 1 – The USA Men’s National Team took silver at the FINA World League Super Final following a hard fought loss to Montenegro, 9-8, earlier today. Hannes Daube continued to pace the Team USA offense with three goals while Drew Holland played strong again in net recording nine saves. Holland was named goalkeeper of the tournament for his efforts. This is the third silver medal in Super Final history for the men’s program joining second place finishes in 2008 and 2016. Stats are available for each match by clicking here, with streaming replays available of the final three days of competition via FloSports, by clicking here (subscription required). Nominees to the U.S. Olympic Men’s Water Polo roster will be announced tomorrow, July 2 at 11am pt.
Sportsindianapolispost.com

Deepika and Atanu bag gold at Archery World Cup

Paris [France], June 27 (ANI): India's recurve archery mixed team comprising of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das on Sunday bagged a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 here in Paris. The team defeated the Dutch pair of Gabriela Schloesser and Sjef Van Den Berg by 5-3 after...
Worlddallassun.com

England an important tour ahead of T20 World Cup: Misbah

Derby [UK], June 27 (ANI): Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq feels the England series is an important tour for the visitors keeping the T20 World Cup in mind which is slated to be played later this year. The touring party is slated to play three ODIs and as many T20I matches...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Bale rules out retirement with World Cup in mind

London (AFP) – Gareth Bale has ruled out speculation he could have played his last match for Wales or even retire from football. The Welsh captain walked out of a TV interview after Saturday’s 4-0 defeat to Denmark ended his side’s run at Euro 2020 in the last 16. Bale...
Basketballhammerandrails.com

Purdue at the FIBA U19 World Cup

All Purdue basketball fans have their eyes on Latvia this week as nearly a quarter of the Purdue roster is taking part in the FIBA U19 World Cup. Zach Edey will represent Team Canada while Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst will represent the United States. Purdue has had a player receive a medal in the last three editions of this tournament, as Trevion Williams won gold in 2019, Carsen Edwards won bronze in 2017 (and Canada won gold), and Caleb Swanigan won gold in 2015.
SoccerFrankfort Times

Ecuador coach says Brazil's Tite deserves World Cup title

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had an emotional exchange with his Ecuador counterpart Gustavo Alfaro after the teams drew 1-1 on Sunday and started looking into the knockout stage of Copa America. TV footage showed Alfaro praising his counterpart's ethics and adding that Tite deserves the World Cup...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Twenty20 World Cup on the move due to coronavirus concerns

This year’s Twenty20 World Cup has been moved to the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to India’s ongoing battle against Covid-19. The move has long been expected given the surge of infections in India and the postponement of the IPL season, the remainder of which had already been relocated to the UAE.
Sportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ganguly turns 49, Sehwag, Laxman lead wishes

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag led the way as wishes poured in for Sourav Ganguly on his 49th birthday on Thursday. Laxman wished Ganguly "life's biggest joys" on his birthday and shared a picture with the former Indian skipper from their playing days.
FIFAPosted by
InsideHook

Could the World Cup Become a Biennial Event?

The World Cup has been a fixture of global soccer since its inception in 1930. Initially focused on men’s soccer, a competition open to women’s teams debuted several decades later, with each tournament taking place every four years. The next men’s tournament is set for 2022 in Qatar; the next women’s tournament will occur in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. But an ambitious new plan before FIFA, international soccer’s governing body, might result in a very different schedule for both tournaments.
Basketballpurduesports.com

Boilermaker Trio Ready for U19 World Cup in Latvia

RIGA, Latvia – Three current Purdue men's basketball players will begin their quest for a gold medal on Saturday when the group phase portion of the FIBA U19 World Cup begins in Riga, Latvia. Action gets underway Saturday as Canada will play at 8 a.m. ET, against Lithuania, while the...
UEFAPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: 1966 World Cup final to be aired in color

England fans can get ready for Sunday’s European Championship final by watching a rerun of their national team’s greatest victory. The 1966 World Cup final that England won over Germany 4-2 in extra time will be shown on Channel 4 on Saturday in color. Channel 4 says that has never been done before.
Sportsbostonnews.net

Manu Sawhney to leave organisation with immediate effect

Dubai [UAE], July 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that its CEO, Manu Sawhney will leave the organisation with immediate effect. "The International Cricket Council today announced that Chief Executive Manu Sawhney will leave the organisation with immediate effect," said ICC in an official statement. Geoff...

Comments / 0

Community Policy