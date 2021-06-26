Containment on the Cutoff Fire reaches 96%
BONANZA, Ore.—UPDATE: Containment on the Cutoff Fire has reached 96% according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. All evacuations have been lifted. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. The fire started a week ago, six miles north of Bonanza and 20 miles east ofKlamath Falls. It burned 1,288 acres, destroyed 22 structures including two residences...www.kdrv.com
Comments / 0