Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Seniors Unfurl ‘Flags of Resilience’ in Times Square

By Karen Camela Watson
otdowntown.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe timing was right for Rhonda Williams to be featured at the Crossroads of the World. “This is the ‘year of yes’ for me, so I’m saying yes to everything I’ve never done before,” said the 67-year-old recent retiree of the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to share her story in an eye-catching new public art installation in Times Square. “This is never going to happen [to me] again: Flags flying in Times Square on Flag Day! And that’s going to come around again? No.”

www.otdowntown.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Times Square Arts#Encore Community Services#Ppe#Coca Cola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Advocacythecut.com

Why Were a Bunch of Mascots Protesting in Times Square?

Yesterday, British designer Stella McCartney staged a “guerrilla gathering” in Times Square. To anyone passing by, the event looked like anonymous protestors in massive animal-mascot heads. They were dressed in the brand’s colorful autumn 2021 collection and holding signs that said, “FUR IS NOT FASHION.”. The stunt was to celebrate...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

In Times Square

Riverfest PR effortNow that the successful July 4 celebration is over, the focus will now shift to the upcoming Riverfest event. And, like the July 4 activities, the enthusiasm for this next event is running high after a year of downtime caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent days the...
New York City, NYTravelPulse

Margaritaville Resort Times Square Opens in NYC

Margaritaville Resort Times Square has officially opened to the public. The $370 million, 32-story hotel located in Manhattan's entertainment district boasts 234 guestrooms, five restaurants and bars and a street-level Margaritaville retail store. Highlights include New York's largest Tiki Bar and a 32-foot replica of the Statue of Liberty holding...
LifestyleTime Out Global

Times Square x Botanic Union ‘It’s Play Time!’

From now to August 29, Times Square is joining forces with Botanic Union to create a whimsical urban oasis – made with recycled materials – that’s all about plants, creativity, art, education, and environmental protection. From a rainbow-coloured tractor and upcycled balancing beams to giant botanic tree houses and sculptures, the It’s Play Time playground offers numerous interactive and highly ‘gram-worthy installations that make up a colourful and surreal garden. Adding to the fun, visitors can also join Macramé knot craft and Kokedama – the Japanese art of growing plants in a moss-covered ball of soil – workshops to further connect with nature.
Visual Artphiladelphiaobserver.com

Eleven seniors design flags for an open-to-the-public art exhibit in Times Square called ‘How I Keep Looking Up’

Photos by Maria Baranova Viviane Faver Produced by Times Square Arts, the exhibition, How I Keep Looking Up: Flags of Resilience, by the organization’s first resident public artist, Christine Wong Yap, will be in the streets of Times Square until August 9th. The project collaborates with Encore Community Services, a support program based in Times Square and Hell’s Kitchen that provides meals and social services for senior New Yorkers. To develop the installation, Wong Yap has worked side-by-side with eleven Encore seniors through art-making workshops to design flags representing personal stories about coping through adversities. Seniors reflect on questions like: Where does your resilience come from? How did you learn to cope? What did you learn about the world while facing challenges?
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Times Square billboard ads shine light on growing anti-Semitism

NEW YORK - One of the powerful messages being displayed on a digital billboard campaign states: "We're just 75 years since the gas chambers. So no, a billboard calling out anti-Semitism isn't an overreaction." A massive billboard in Times Square is displaying the messages, which are from JewBelong, a nonprofit...
Derby, CTNew Haven Independent

City Of Derby To Raise Pride Flag For The First Time

DERBY — The City of Derby has scheduled a Pride Month Flag raising scheduled for 12 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at Derby City Hall, 1 Elizabeth St. The ceremony will be held on the Minerva Street side of the building. This will be the first time the city has raised...
New York City, NYabc17news.com

Man shot in the back in Times Square, NYPD says

A 21-year-old man was the unintended victim of a shooting in New York’s Times Square on Sunday evening, according to police. The man was shot once in the back amid a dispute between a group of males he didn’t know, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told CNN.
New York City, NYABC News

Police presence to ramp up in Times Square after Marine shot

New York City's Times Square will see an increased police presence following the shooting of a 21-year-old Marine who became caught up in an altercation among street vendors. The incident occurred Sunday evening near Broadway at the intersection of 7th Avenue and 46th Street when a small group of vendors got into an argument, police told ABC News station WABC.
Grand Prairie, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Discover DFW: Asia Times Square

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A trip to Asia can cost thousands of dollars for thousands of miles of travel, but a place in Grand Prairie allows people to become submersed in Asian cultures without ever leaving North Texas. Matthew Loh is the CEO of Asia Times Square, a place he...
Indianapolis, INhotelbusiness.com

Times Square, Indy hotels under new management

Hotels in New York’s Times Square and Indianapolis have new management companies. Here’s a look:. Rebel Hospitality to manage Hotel Mela Times Square. Hotel Mela Times Square, a boutique hotel located in Midtown Manhattan, is set to reopen under hotel management services provided by Rebel Hospitality. Rebel Hospitality is the...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Marine from Capitol Region shot in Times Square

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Marine from the Capitol Region was reportedly visiting New York City with his family was shot in Times Square by a stray bullet during gunfire from a possible dispute between vendors, authorities said. Authorities say 21-year-old Samuel Poulin, from Northville, Fulton County, was shot near...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Times Square Shooting: Marine visiting city struck in back with stray bullet

NEW YORK - A 21-year-old U.S. Marine visiting New York City was shot near the Marriott Hotel in Times Square on Sunday afternoon, according to the NYPD. Authorities say the incident happened just after 5 p.m., and the victim, identified as Samuel Poulin, was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. He was alert as he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital.
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

Man shot, wounded in middle of Times Square

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man was shot and wounded in the middle of Times Square on Sunday evening, police said. The man was shot in the back at W. 45th Street and Seventh Avenue, near the Marriott Marquis, just after 5:15 p.m., according to police. The victim was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy