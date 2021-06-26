Monica Faram: Great memories from 15 years

This month marks my 15th year working at the Times-Review. Fifteen years. Wow. It’s hard to believe all that has changed in the time since I began working here in 2007. A fresh college graduate, Dale Gosser took a chance hiring me as the features editor. At 22, with no real life experience, I admittedly had no idea what I was doing. As I waded through entering the world of bill paying and being an adult, I immersed myself in Cleburne and Johnson County.