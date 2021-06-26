Rebel Wilson channels Grease star Olivia Newton-John as she flaunts her incredible 30kg weight loss in a sleek leather look outfit

Rebel Wilson is busy filming her new movie, Senior Year, in Atlanta, Georgia.

And on Friday, the 41-year-old was seen making her way to set - channelling Olivia Newton-John's Grease character Sandy Olsson - dressed in a sleek leather look outfit.

The Australian comedic actress was spotted stepping out of a black SUV, flaunting her slimmed down figure in a black long sleeve top with matching leggings.

She oozed confidence as she flaunted her trimmed down figure while making her way to set - wearing a pair of AUD$450 Givenchy slides.

The Sydney-born star teamed her look with a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses, as she carried designer bags - a black leather tote and a blue holdall - likely filled with her essentials.

She was also holding a green gym bag featured the name Steph - her character's name - embroidered in yellow on the side.

Stunning: The blonde beauty's luscious locks was styled in waves that cascaded down her shoulders - reminiscent of Olivia's curls in Grease - as she made her way to set of her new movie, Senior Year

Stylish: Rebel teamed her look with a pair of chic cat-eye sunglasses and AUD$450 Givenchy slides. She carried designer bags likely filled with her essentials. She was also holding a green gym bag featured the name Steph - her character's name - embroidered in yellow on the side

Put your best foot forward like Rebel in slides by Givenchy

$295

Givenchy logo-print rubber slides

Shop them here!

The fashion world loves a logo print, whether it's Chanel's signature double Cs, Gucci's interlocking Gs or Burberry's monogram print. And we have to say it's super helpful for us here at Fashion Finder HQ!

The printed rubber slides worn here by Rebel Wilson are clearly by Givenchy - as evidenced by that bold logo detailing - and whilst they're perfect for wearing on holiday when you're lounging by the pool or on the beach, they look great teamed with jeans too.

Click (right) to buy them now at NET-A-PORTER. You'll have to splash out $295 for this slip-on style, but at least the world will know who they're by!

Or check out the cheaper options in our edit below instead from Asos, Balmain and more. While you're there, complete Rebel's look with her Lisa Marie Fernandez swimsuit.

* PRICES MAY NOT BE AS ADVERTISED

...NOW GET THE LOOK

The blonde beauty's luscious locks was styled in waves that cascaded down her shoulders - reminiscent of Olivia's curls in Grease.

Senior Year is currently in production and stars Wilson as a cheerleader - Stephanie Conway - who wakes up from a 20-year coma.

Stephanie returns to high school in the hopes of regaining her popular status and the prom queen title.

Pretty in pink: Senior Year is currently in production and stars Wilson as a cheerleader - Stephanie Conway - who wakes up from a 20-year coma. Stephanie returns to high school in the hopes of regaining her popular status and the prom queen title

It will also star Clueless actress Alicia Silverstone and is set to land on Netflix in March 2022.

In January, Rebel spoke to The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed and Erin that people have been treating her differently after her 30kg weight loss.

Rebel said it was 'interesting' to see people's attitudes change following her transformation.

Change: Rebel said it was 'interesting' to see people's attitudes change following her transformation. 'Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you,' she said

The Pitch Perfect star noted: 'Sometimes being bigger, people didn't necessarily look twice at you'

She added: 'Now that I'm in good shape, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you.

'I'm like, is this what other people experienced all the time?' Rebel said, after declaring 2020 her 'Year of Health'.