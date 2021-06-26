Cancel
My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 Recap and Ending, Explained

Cover picture for the articleWith season 5 episode 14, ‘My Hero Academia’ officially enters into the ‘Endeavor Agency Arc.’ It introduces new opening and ending theme tracks, accompanied by new opening and end credits graphics. In the episode, Hawks continues to spy on the League of Villains for the Commission. Midoriya, Bakugou, and Shouto begin their internships at Endeavor’s agency. Hawks later leaves an encrypted message for Endeavor to decipher. Here is everything you need to know about the ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 14 ending. SPOILERS AHEAD.

