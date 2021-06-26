Cancel
Bangor, ME

BSO delivers grand finale

Ellsworth American
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORONO — Wind, brass and singers were major players in the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s 2020-21 season finale last Friday night in a pre-recorded concert at the Collins Center for the Arts. The high-quality audio and video enabled concertgoers to see the orchestra in action from vantage points not possible during an in-person concert there. While streamed concerts are no substitution for live performances, they have been a wonderful way to remain connected through music, and to celebrate the BSO’s 125 years of service to our region.

