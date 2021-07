Mexico is set to return to action as they face Panama in Nissan stadium in Nashville. Mexico will play the match with the Olympic team that is set to take part in the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, along with their overage players while Panama will go with their senior national team to prepare for the Gold Cup. Although it will be the Olympic team, technically it will be a senior match and thus will be coached by national team coach Gerardo Martino. Olympic coach Jaime Lozano will be part of the coaching staff, but will not be leading the team.