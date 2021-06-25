Cancel
Video: Fredo Bang “War Time”

By Paul “Big Homie” Duong
rapradar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFredo Bang is in battle mode in complimentary video to his latest single, “War Time”. With helicopter hovering over, the Jolo-directed clip trails Fredo rapping his menacing bars while riding through the hood and mobbing with his platoon.

rapradar.com
