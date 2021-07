New York has been one of the hardest-hit places when it comes to COVID-19 and with many residents forced into isolation for an extended period of time, the city is looking to bounce back and give its people something to be excited about. Of course, New York is one of the best places in the world when it comes to festivals, and this summer, the Staten Island Peace & Unity Festival is looking to be one of the best places for music loves to congregate and have a good time free of negative energy.