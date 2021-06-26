Microsoft Admits It Signed Rootkit Malware That Phones Home To Chinese Military

Customers are finding information mysteriously deleted from their hard drives amid an apparent malware attack.Users of Western Digital’s My Book Live and My Book Live Duo – which offer networked attach storage, so the hard drives can be acessed remotely – are finding that their data has been removed from the device.Anyone with the products has been advised to unplug them immediately to ensure they are not affected by the attack, if they have not been wiped already.The hard drives are explicitly marketed with the tagline “put your life on it”, and users are encouraged to back up important personal files such...