Microsoft Admits It Signed Rootkit Malware That Phones Home To Chinese Military

By Ben Funk
Hot Hardware
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the introduction of Windows Vista in early 2007, Microsoft has enforced the rule that Windows drivers must carry digital signatures by default. Any software that runs in kernel mode, in fact, has to be signed by the company. This is a security measure that should prevent malicious software from digging its claws in too deep. However, what happens when Microsoft gives its blessing to a rootkit?

