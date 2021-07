Doom Eternal's PS5 and Xbox Series X upgrade will be available from tomorrow (June 29, optimizing the popular first-person shooter for next-generation consoles. Announced at this year's Microsoft and Bethesda E3 conference, the update will be free for anyone who already owns Doom Eternal on PS4 or Xbox One. This means that if you have a physical copy of the game, if you purchased it digitally through an online storefront, or if you redeemed it through Xbox Game Pass, then you will be able to play the new version straight away.