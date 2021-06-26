Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees (40-35) will collide with the Boston Red Sox (45-31) in Game 2 of a three-game battle at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 7:15 AM ET. New York will try to continue their success after winning seven of their last 10 outings. The Yankees ended up scoring 17 runs in their last three contests and four or more runs in five of their last eight outings. The NY Yankees had four or more runs scored in winning five of their last six matches. Second Baseman D.J. LeMahieu achieved a total of 75 hits and 27 RBIs in leading the Yankees while Center Fielder Aaron Judge and 3rd Baseman Gio Urshela combined for a total of 141 hits and 69 RBIs in the win. In Game 1, New York bowed to the Boston Red Sox at 3-5 on Friday. Starter Domingo German went 4.0 innings with three earned runs on five hits allowed while granting just one walk and struck out three Boston batters in the loss.