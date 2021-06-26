Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Colorado Rockies vs Milwaukee Brewers 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 14 days ago

The Colorado Rockies (31-45) will duel the Milwaukee Brewers (43-33) in Game 2 of a three-game weekend series at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Colorado split a short two-game set after a 5-2 victory in Game 2 Wednesday. In the series opener last time out, the Rockies suffered a one-run deficit in a 4-5 defeat on Friday. Starter Jon Gray went 5.0 innings with five hits and zero earned run allowed while awarding zero free bases but struck out 10 Milwaukee batters. Pinch Hitter Josh Fuentes scored one run on one hit with two RBIs while Catcher Elias Diaz added a one-run score on one hit with an RBI in the loss. Left Fielder Raimel Tapia led Colorado with a batting average of .302 and a team-high 84 hits. Second Baseman Ryan McMahon posted a total of 16 home runs and 44 RBIs while Right Fielder Charlie Blackmon contributed a team-high .368 on-base percentage for the Rockies.

www.tonyspicks.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Fuentes
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Corbin Burnes
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Brewers#American Family Field#Pinch#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Era#The Mlb Pick#Cubs#The Nl Central Division#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 87 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs. Humberto Castellanos

After last night’s hit by pitch walk-off, the Colorado Rockies will look to rebound in the desert in game two of a three game set. The Rockies are now 6-32 on the road this season and have lost ten of their last twelve away games. The Diamondbacks on the other hand hold the second worst home record in baseball. Just like last night, tonight’s game could be a tightly contested contest.
MLBaustinnews.net

D-backs attempt to complete home sweep of Rockies

The Arizona Diamondbacks accomplished something Wednesday night they hadn't done since May 2 -- win a home series. Now they'll try to do something they haven't done all season -- sweep a home series. The Diamondbacks will attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies when the teams...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Houser expected to start for Milwaukee against Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (45-41, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (52-36, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (5-5, 3.94 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -114, Reds -103; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets vs. Brewers odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, predictions for July 6 from proven computer model

Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the New York Mets on Tuesday, in the second of a three-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets (44-37), in first place in the National League East by four games, have a 10-4 record in deGrom's starts this year. The Brewers (51-35) who have a six-game lead in the National League Central, lost to the Mets 4-2 on Tuesday night. They have lost back-to-back games after winning their previous 11.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 7/8/2021

LA Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins MLB Pick Prediction 7/8/2021. Dodgers at Marlins—MLB pick is Miami Marlins +143. Starting for Miami will be Sandy Alcantara. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past nine starts. Julio Urias counters for the Dodgers. The lefthander in his past three starts allowed eleven runs nine earned in 15 1/3rd innings. Marlins have won the first two of this series. Their bullpen has been good as in their past ten games an ERA of 2.11 as teams batting .195 on this unit. Play Miami +143.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

With all the talk about pitchers having to adjust, it's interesting to note scoring hasn't changed significantly. Through the end of May, teams were averaging 4.33 runs per game. From June 1 to June 20, the level rose to 4.68. From June 21 through July 6, the average was 4.65. The jump in June occurs every season as warmer weather increases scoring. At least so far, there is no evidence batters are benefiting from umpires spot checking hurlers for grip enhancers.
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 89 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Reiss Knehr

After dropping two of three to the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks, the Colorado Rockies finish their road trip in San Diego, trying to wrap up the first half of the season on a positive note. Kyle Freeland (1-2, 5.50 ERA) will start the series for Colorado. He was very effective in...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Injury updates on Austin Gomber and Jordan Sheffield

Jun 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber (26) pitches in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black provided the media, including Rox Pile, with an update on Rockies starting...
MLBThe State-Journal

Peralta expected to start for the Brewers against the Reds

Cincinnati Reds (46-42, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (53-37, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.23 ERA, .90 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -193, Reds +167; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBchatsports.com

Milwaukee Brewers should consider converting Adrian Houser to relief role to bolster bullpen

As the trade deadline approaches, relief pitching is on the shopping list for the Brewers. By ERA and most estimators, the relief corps ranks in the top 10 among the 30 Major League clubs, but it could use some more depth. Josh Hader has been excellent, and Devin Williams has held his own despite some concerning trends, but everyone behind them seems to be higher on the totem pole than they should be. Brad Boxberger has been solid for much of the year, but recently began experiencing control issues. Brent Suter has been similarly effective in a middle relief role, but he is allowing over one hit per inning, which is not ideal for high-leverage situations.
MLBnumberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 7/10/21

The beauty of daily fantasy baseball is that the top targets are different each and every day. Whether it's the right-handed catcher who destroys left-handed pitching or the mid-range hurler facing a depleted lineup, you're not going to find yourself using the same assets time after time. While this breaks...
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The New York Yankees (40-35) will collide with the Boston Red Sox (45-31) in Game 2 of a three-game battle at Fenway Park in Boston on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 7:15 AM ET. New York will try to continue their success after winning seven of their last 10 outings. The Yankees ended up scoring 17 runs in their last three contests and four or more runs in five of their last eight outings. The NY Yankees had four or more runs scored in winning five of their last six matches. Second Baseman D.J. LeMahieu achieved a total of 75 hits and 27 RBIs in leading the Yankees while Center Fielder Aaron Judge and 3rd Baseman Gio Urshela combined for a total of 141 hits and 69 RBIs in the win. In Game 1, New York bowed to the Boston Red Sox at 3-5 on Friday. Starter Domingo German went 4.0 innings with three earned runs on five hits allowed while granting just one walk and struck out three Boston batters in the loss.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers Game 2 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Houston Astros vs Detroit Tigers Game 2 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Houston Astros (47-28) will duel the Detroit Tigers (32-43) in Game 2 of a doubleheader at Comerica Park in Detroit on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 6:10 PM ET. Houston will try to maintain their winning form after a 12-3 triumph over the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. Designated Hitter Yordan Alvarez led the charge for the Astros with five RBIs while belting a grand slam while Shortstop Carlos Correa went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the win. Catcher Martin Maldonado added two RBIs while 3rd Baseman Abraham Toro and 1st Baseman Yuli Gurriel contributed an RBI each while Gurriel went 3 for 5 with a double to complete the scoring of Houston in the victory. Starter Luis Garcia gave up two earned runs on seven hits but struck out five Detroit batters in pitching for 6.0 innings to pick up the win for the Astros and improve to a 6-4 record this season.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Angels vs Tampa Bay Rays 6/27/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Los Angeles Angels (36-40) will challenge the Tampa Bay Rays (47-31) in the finale of a three-game weekend competition at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Los Angeles will try to bounce back and prevent a series sweep after losing the first two installments of a three-game weekend set versus the Tampa Bay Rays. The Angels lost the opener at 3-4 on Friday and acquired just three runs scored in a 3-13 defeat in Game 2 on Saturday. Pitcher Alex Cobb made 4.0 innings with six earned runs on six base hits allowed while granting one walk and struck out three Tampa batters for LA. Designated Hitter Shohei Ohtani led the charge with one run on one base hit and one RBI for the Halos.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Philadelphia Phillies vs New York Mets 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Philadelphia Phillies will play the second game of their three-game series against the New York Mets in Citi Field Queens, NY, on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 4:10 PM (EDT). After a 13-12 defeat to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, the Phillies are now 34-37. The Phillies were off on Thursday, and they now dropped to third place in the National League East, five matches behind first-place New York.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cleveland Indians vs Minnesota Twins 6/26/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Cleveland Indians will play game three with the Minnesota Twins at the Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 2:10 PM EDT. Cleveland is 3-2 in its last 5 games this season. The Indians won the first meeting with the Twins but they were beaten in the second round to a score of 7-8. The team made 7 runs, 7 hits, and 7 RBIs in the game. The first point was delivered by Amed Rosario in the 1st inning. Josh Naylor homered in the 9th inning and earned the last point. The team ranks 2nd in the AL Central standings with a 41-32 record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy