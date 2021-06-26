Re: TNET: Urban Meyer on Trevor Lawrence's development: "He's not ready yet" That was a very interesting comment. People speculated that TL had the playbook before the draft, but I’ve never heard a coach admit that they did something like that. It was further interesting that he said Trevor had to playbook well before the draft. I’d love to know just how long Trevor has had that info. And I’d be curious to know if anyone at Clemson was helping him work on that. I’m sure when he was out west working with JP they were working on the playbook as well as his mechanics.