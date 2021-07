Remember when travel was not about your carbon footprint, collecting air miles or queuing for “speedy” boarding? Yes, it seems a long time ago now, and the more recent travel-related hassles – tests, vaccinations, masks – will be another snap no one wants in their holiday album. Sometimes, it seems government ministers, airline bosses, hotel chains, eco-warriors and grim-faced news reporters are working in cahoots, trying to turn travel into something so complicated and uncouth that we might as well all stay in and watch the telly.