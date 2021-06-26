KeepKey Hardware Wallet Added to Blocknative’s Onboard, Enabling Faster dApp Integrations
ShapeShift, an international, non-custodial cryptocurrency leader, announced that its proprietary hardware wallet, KeepKey, has been integrated into Blocknative’s widely used Onboard library. Onboard is an open-source library that enables blockchain developers to easily select and connect hardware and software wallets and provide real-time status updates. With this announcement, DApp developers will be able to quickly integrate KeepKey into their applications without having to write custom code, reducing the speed to market for loyal KeepKey users.aithority.com