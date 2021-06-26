UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov live results and highlights

UFC 264 live stream results and play-by-play updates for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy will start to post right here on Sat., July 10, 2021 beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+, which transitions to the ESPN/ESPN+ late “Prelims” promptly at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the pay-per-view (PPV) main card action at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+. The UFC 264 headliner will feature the third and final showdown between McGregor and Poirier, with each combatant sporting a knockout win over the other. “Notorious” drew first blood at UFC 178, while “The Diamond” got his revenge at UFC 257. This weekend’s big bonanza inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will also feature a welterweight co-headliner between 170-pound contenders Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns, along with main card appearances from Greg Hardy (heavyweight) and Sean O’Malley (bantamweight), among others.