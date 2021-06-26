Cancel
UFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov live results and highlights

By Thomas Albano
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC Vegas 30: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov live results and highlights. Two high-ranked heavyweights looking to get themselves one step closer to a UFC heavyweight title shot will clash in the main event of UFC Vegas 30, as undefeated Ciryl Gane seeks to keep his hot streak going against the experienced Alexander Volkov.

fansided.com
UFCtheScore

Gane beats Volkov in tactical UFC main event

Ciryl Gane's path toward the top of the heavyweight division continued Saturday evening. Gane defeated Alexander Volkov via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46) in the UFC Fight Night main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The No. 3-ranked heavyweight had a great showcase in the striking department against...
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX. 1 – Ciryl Gane. Someday there will be a scathing expose revealing that...
UFCcombatpress.com

UFC Fight Night Results: Gane Cruises Past Volkov, Boser Crushes OSP

On Saturday, June 26, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the night’s main event, heavyweight contenders locked horns as Frenchman Ciryl Gane took on former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov in a five-round affair. Gane had opened his career with eight straight victories, including five inside the Octagon. Volkov, meanwhile, entered the bout riding the momentum of back-to-back knockout wins over Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 30 start time, who is fighting today at ‘Gane vs Volkov’ in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to action later today (Sat., June 26, 2021) for UFC Vegas 30 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Ciryl Gane will face Alexander Volkov in what is sure-to-be a hard-hitting Heavyweight affair. In the co-main event of the evening, Tanner Boser will face Ovince Saint Preux, also at 265-pounds.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov odds, predictions: MMA insider reveals surprising fight card picks

Alexander Volkov says he knew he was destined to meet Cyril Gane in the Octagon, so he wasn't surprised when the UFC offered the fight between two of the heavyweight division's rising contenders. The fifth-ranked Volkov and third-ranked Gane will meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov in Las Vegas. The main UFC fight card is set for 4 p.m. ET and comes to a close with this showcase of ranked title contenders. Gane is a relative newcomer to the sport and has as many total professional MMA fights (nine) as Volkov has career losses.
UFCmymmanews.com

UFC Interim HW Championship: Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane Booked For UFC 265

It appears we’ll have another interim heavyweight world champion in our beloved sport of mixed martial arts in the not-too-distant future, as No. 1 ranked Derrick Lewis (25-7) 1 NC faces No. 3 ranked Ciryl Gane (9-0) for the interim UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 265. First, we had Valentin...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 6/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review latest UFC headlined by Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov, talk Bellator, PFL, and boxing (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the latest offering from the UFC, headlined by Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov. They give a quick overview of the most recent offerings by Bellator and the PFL. The show closes with Rick breaking down a busy Saturday night in the world of boxing.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Ciryl Gane wants to fight ex-teammate Francis Ngannou | UFC Vegas 30 Video

No. 3 ranked heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane remained undefeated on Saturday defeating no. 5 ranked Alexander Volkov in the UFC Vegas 30 main event. During the event’s post-fight press conference, Gane said that he wanted to fight former teammate and undisputed champion Francis Ngannou. Hear everything Gane had to say after his big win on Saturday.
UFCBleacher Report

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane Fight for Interim Heavyweight Title Set for UFC 265

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane will fight for the UFC interim heavyweight title at UFC 265 on Aug. 7, UFC President Dana White confirmed to Brett Okamoto of ESPN. Francis Ngannou is the promotion's heavyweight champion, but Okamoto reported UFC opted for an interim championship fight because it couldn't line up a June or August bout for the titleholder.
UFCBleacher Report

Ciryl Gane Ready to Fight Francis Ngannou for UFC Heavyweight Title After Volkov Win

Undefeated Ciryl Gane wants a shot at Francis Ngannou and the UFC heavyweight title following his victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night on Saturday. According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Gane said he is "ready" for a title opportunity before adding: "I think it's OK. Now I'm comfortable with the situation. He has the belt. ... We were born in the same gym with the same coach. Now, for the title, for the belt—I can do this."
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov staff picks and predictions

The Bloody Elbow team has made its predictions for UFC Vegas 30, and we are unanimously on the side of Alexander Volkov to defeat Ciryl Gane in the main even. Ditto for Tanner Boser over Ovince Saint Preux in the co-main event. Hey, the BE curse only emerged once out of the top three fights from UFC 263, so maybe it’s starting to wear off!
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264 live stream results, Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier play-by-play updates

UFC 264 live stream results and play-by-play updates for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy will start to post right here on Sat., July 10, 2021 beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET with the early preliminary card on ESPN and ESPN+, which transitions to the ESPN/ESPN+ late “Prelims” promptly at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the pay-per-view (PPV) main card action at 10 p.m. ET, also on ESPN+. The UFC 264 headliner will feature the third and final showdown between McGregor and Poirier, with each combatant sporting a knockout win over the other. “Notorious” drew first blood at UFC 178, while “The Diamond” got his revenge at UFC 257. This weekend’s big bonanza inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will also feature a welterweight co-headliner between 170-pound contenders Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns, along with main card appearances from Greg Hardy (heavyweight) and Sean O’Malley (bantamweight), among others.
UFCSherdog

Shillan and Duffy: UFC 264 Preview

Keith and Ben give a super-sized preview of Poirier vs. McGregor 3 and the entire 13-fight UFC 264 card. Along with picks and predictions for every fight, they discuss the championship implications of the main and co-main events, and ask the question: Is this the last time we will see Conor McGregor this close to a title shot?
UFCSherdog

Preview: UFC 264 Prelims

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream UFC 264 live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s return to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in Las Vegas offers some impressive depth in terms of the prelims. Welterweights take center stage on the UFC 264 undercard, with all-time violence hero Carlos Condit facing Max Griffin in the featured slot and a potential barnburner between Niko Price and Michel Pereira providing backup. There is also the rare treat of Ryan Hall bringing his unorthodox style to the Octagon and some ranked veteran fighters further down the card in well-made bouts: Former flyweight title contenders Jennifer Maia and Jessica Eye collide, while Omari Akhmedov meets Brad Tavares in an interesting middleweight affiar.

