J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim

Agreement Shuts Down Purdue Pharma and Prevents Company From Manufacturing Opioids in the Future. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a $4.5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma – one of the largest in U.S. history – over the company’s role in falsely marketing its products to get more Americans hooked on opioids. The owners of Purdue Pharma, the Sackler family, will be required to pay $4.5 billion over the next nine years, with New York State expected to receive at least $200 million. Funding from the settlement will be used to fund prevention, treatment and recovery programs in communities across the country, and thousands of individual victims will also receive compensation as part of Purdue’s bankruptcy process. Additionally, the settlement requires the Sackler family to relinquish control of family foundations to the trustees of a contemplated National Opioid Abatement Trust dedicated to abating the opioid crisis.