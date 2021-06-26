Cancel
J&J agrees to pay $230M to settle New York opioid claim

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The New York attorney general says Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant helped fuel the opioid crisis. The deal announced on Saturday requires Johnson & Johnson to make a series of payments over nine years that...

