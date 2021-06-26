Kelly Miller appointed to Colorado American Academy of Pediatrics State Board
Pediatric Partners of the Southwest has announced Kelly Miller's appointment to the Colorado American Academy of Pediatrics State Board. In this role, Miller provides advocacy for children and youths as well as serving on the Colorado Cytomegalovirus workgroup, the Colorado Early Hearing Detection and Intervention task force and the National American Academy of Pediatrics Council on Children with Disabilities.www.durangoherald.com