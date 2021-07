I of the Dragon is an online role-playing game in which the player takes on the role of a dragon. The role of the young and inexperienced dragon is yours. You play the role of Nimoa’s savior and face all the challenges presented by the evil Skarborr. The player can choose from three dragons at the start of the game: Another, Barroth, and Morrogh the Necromancer. Each dragon is unique and each has its own way of dealing with the many enemies you’ll face. To defeat the more resilient and tough enemies, you can also improve the combat skills of the dragon throughout the game until Skarborr is defeated.