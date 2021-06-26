Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

Mother pleads guilty after baby found dead in container outside Winston-Salem Planned Parenthood

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who left her newborn in front of a Planned Parenthood office has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The news comes 11 years after the infant’s body was found in a plastic tub. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Jennifer McMillan Crow pleaded guilty in front of a Forsyth County judge on Thursday. Court records indicate Crow gave birth to a premature baby in her bathtub in 2010, then dressed the baby in a onesie, wrapped her in blankets and put her in a container.

