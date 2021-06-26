Building, complex update positive for Baxter

Communications Director Ken Helms gives a quick update regarding this month’s building and zoning report from Director Joe Clark:. “The old YMCA building on East 1st Avenue, they’ve been getting pretty close to completion on the north side of the wall there. They’re completing all the masonry and fixing up the façade and the parapet, so they should be down in about a week or so. A large project at Land Management Partners on North Main Street—they’ve started their interior now, doing their drywall installation. And then Robbins Resources on South Main Street completed their sprinkler system; they did an overhaul on it, and they are also doing a custom fire escape on the backside of that. Buffalo 67, they completed their interior renovations and received an occupancy permit. And Dame Fine Coffee completed their new building on North Main Street and received an occupancy permit there as well.”