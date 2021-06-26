Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astoria, OR

Athletes of the Week

By The Astorian
Posted by 
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSRnK_0ag5lMom00

Girls

Astoria swimming

The Fish finished second at the District 1 meet last week in their home pool, and qualified multiple swimmers for the state meet Saturday. Astoria’s lone win was a highlight swim for senior Grace Peeler, whose 1:15.47 in the 100-yard breaststroke broke a 15-year-old school record. Freshman teammate Marlee Both took second to qualify for state. Senior Tori Smith qualified with a second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, while Hannah Daniels, Brooke O’Connor, Constance Rouda and Lily Reed will join Peeler and Smith at state, as Astoria qualified all three relays with second-place finishes.

Boys

Warrenton wrestling

The Warriors are taking a busload of students to the state meet Saturday, qualifying 10 wrestlers in their district meet last week. With the school’s first district team championship since 1990, Warrenton had three individual champions — Nic Pior at 145 pounds, Sam Irwin at 195 and Alex Tapia at 170 — with a second-place showing for James Mickelson (170), and third-place finishes for Jorge Lopez (138), David Niehuser (152), Josh Niehuser (182) and Josh Smith (220). Duane Falls (182) and Austin Atwood (126) also qualified. Warrenton coach Corey Conant was named Coach of the Year.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Daily Astorian

The Daily Astorian

Astoria, OR
1K+
Followers
120
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Astorian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Astoria, OR
Astoria, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Warrenton, OR
Warrenton, OR
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Relays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy