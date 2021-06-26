Athletes of the Week

Girls

Astoria swimming

The Fish finished second at the District 1 meet last week in their home pool, and qualified multiple swimmers for the state meet Saturday. Astoria’s lone win was a highlight swim for senior Grace Peeler, whose 1:15.47 in the 100-yard breaststroke broke a 15-year-old school record. Freshman teammate Marlee Both took second to qualify for state. Senior Tori Smith qualified with a second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley, while Hannah Daniels, Brooke O’Connor, Constance Rouda and Lily Reed will join Peeler and Smith at state, as Astoria qualified all three relays with second-place finishes.

Boys

Warrenton wrestling

The Warriors are taking a busload of students to the state meet Saturday, qualifying 10 wrestlers in their district meet last week. With the school’s first district team championship since 1990, Warrenton had three individual champions — Nic Pior at 145 pounds, Sam Irwin at 195 and Alex Tapia at 170 — with a second-place showing for James Mickelson (170), and third-place finishes for Jorge Lopez (138), David Niehuser (152), Josh Niehuser (182) and Josh Smith (220). Duane Falls (182) and Austin Atwood (126) also qualified. Warrenton coach Corey Conant was named Coach of the Year.