Out of the Secret Room and on to the stage: DJ Snake and Malaa announce b2b tour

The weather at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, stationed at the foot of the Rockies, can be temperamental at times. On July 3, a clap of thunder and light rain accompanied those who’d lined up outside the venue’s gates in a bid to snag the first few rows. On any other occasion, pre-show precipitation would be cause for complaint, but this time, the rain came as a welcome relief to Deadbeats fans, all of whom had hiked up Red Rocks’ steps in the midday heat with limited shade. A few threw on their jackets while the rest cooled down, the thrumming bass from soundcheck hinting at what could be expected from the night.