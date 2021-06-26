Cancel
Out of the Secret Room and on to the stage: DJ Snake and Malaa announce b2b tour

By Cameron DeFaria
dancingastronaut.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn December 2020 and February 2021, French comrades DJ Snake and Malaa would merge their sound in two monumental Secret Room meetings. Well, the time has come for the conversion of the URL to the IRL, and the Parisian powerhouses are accordingly using their Secret Room livestream foundations to inform their latest in-person initiative, the DJ SNAKE B2B MALAA North American mini-tour, consisting of five dates across five cities.

