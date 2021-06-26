Out of the Secret Room and on to the stage: DJ Snake and Malaa announce b2b tour
In December 2020 and February 2021, French comrades DJ Snake and Malaa would merge their sound in two monumental Secret Room meetings. Well, the time has come for the conversion of the URL to the IRL, and the Parisian powerhouses are accordingly using their Secret Room livestream foundations to inform their latest in-person initiative, the DJ SNAKE B2B MALAA North American mini-tour, consisting of five dates across five cities.dancingastronaut.com