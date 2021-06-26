Vergil Ortiz Reportedly Set To Take On Egidijus Kavaliauskas On August 14th

Network & Time: DAZN, 6 PM PST – Ticket Info Here. For those who are gainfully employed, you might have to jump into this card in the middle of the action, as on the west coast, this card starts at 6 PM PST, undefeated Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, a former world champion at 168 lbs with five world title defenses, who left his promoter Top Rank recently, and signed with Golden Boy Promotions, will debut with the entity as his new promoter, fighting a veteran tough guy, Sullivan Barrera. Barrera, who has had a see-saw like, past couple of years, facing the best in the world, and losing his last bout to Jesse Hart, a man Ramirez beat twice, will definitely be a fight that defines both fighters trajectories for the near future in the light heavyweight division.