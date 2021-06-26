Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frisco, TX

Vergil Ortiz Reportedly Set To Take On Egidijus Kavaliauskas On August 14th

Boxing Insider
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEgidijus Kavaliauskas is desperate to get another crack at a world title. So much so in fact, that he’s willing to face one of the biggest punchers in the welterweight division. As first reported by Steve Kim of The 3 Knockdown Rule, Kavaliauskas is set to take on Vergil Ortiz...

www.boxinginsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Frisco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Frisco, TX
City
Star, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Egidijus Kavaliauskas
Person
Vergil Ortiz Jr.
Person
Maurice Hooker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fringe#Boxing#Combat#Dazn#Lithuanian#Wbo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
San Antonio, TXBoxingNews24.com

Jermell Charlo sounding bitter about the pound-for-pound list

By Sean Jones: Jermell Charlo (34-1, 18 KOs) was going back and forth this week with writers about his exclusion in the pound-for-pound lists. Although Charlo, 31, said he isn’t bothered about being excluded by Ring Magazine and ESPN’s pound-for-pound list, he sure sounded very, very upset about it. Charlo...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Errol Spence on if Pacquiao fight goes the distance or not

Some are tipping Spence to do a demolition job on Manny Pacquiao this summer while others believe it to be unwise to write off ‘Pac Man’. A huge fight in the welterweight division whatever way you look at it. Spence for his part doesn’t care how the fight goes as...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Sister Shows Body In Workout Photo

Eric McGregor, who is the sister of Conor McGregor recently posted a picture on her Instagram account. The latest Instagram post features her post-workout picture and she was flaunting her body. Dustin Poirier ‘Praying’ After Sad Murder Threat. Dustin Poirier predicts his fight with Conor McGregor. Dustin Poirier spoke to...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Photos: Joseph Diaz, Javier Fortuna - Face To Face at Final Presser

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) and Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at Banc of California Stadium, home of their July 9 fight which will be streamed live on DAZN. They were joined by several members of the undercard, including Joseph Diaz Jr. (31-1-1, 15 KOs) and Seniesa Estrada (20-0, 8 KOs). (photos by Sye Williams)
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

A Floyd Mayweather apology: Manny Pacquiao can equal champs beaten

Manny Pacquiao has the opportunity to equal a vast Floyd Mayweather record when the Filipino superstar battles Errol Spence Jr. Back in 2020, following up on Mayweather’s past admission that Pacquiao would overtake his mark of 23 world champions beaten, WBN decided to crunch the numbers. World Boxing News would...
Combat Sportsitrboxing.com

“Zurdo” Ramirez Makes Golden Boy Debut, Friday – “Happy To Be With Golden Boy”

Network & Time: DAZN, 6 PM PST – Ticket Info Here. For those who are gainfully employed, you might have to jump into this card in the middle of the action, as on the west coast, this card starts at 6 PM PST, undefeated Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez, a former world champion at 168 lbs with five world title defenses, who left his promoter Top Rank recently, and signed with Golden Boy Promotions, will debut with the entity as his new promoter, fighting a veteran tough guy, Sullivan Barrera. Barrera, who has had a see-saw like, past couple of years, facing the best in the world, and losing his last bout to Jesse Hart, a man Ramirez beat twice, will definitely be a fight that defines both fighters trajectories for the near future in the light heavyweight division.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Austin Dulay injured, Rolando Romero vs Anthony Yigit set for July 17th

Next week’s Showtime tripleheader has received some late-notice tweaks. WBA interim lightweight champion Rolando Romero, slated to open the July 17th show against Austin Dulay, claimed yesterday that Dulay had pulled out of the fight due to a “panic attack.” Dulay took to Instagram to fire back, revealing that he’d suffered a knee injury and was willing to give Romero $10,000 of his fight purse to reschedule.
Los Angeles, CABoxing Scene

Gilberto Ramirez-Sullivan Barrera DAZN Weigh-In Report From Los Angeles

Gilberto Ramirez is set for his Golden Boy Promotions debut. The unbeaten former super middleweight titlist collides with Miami’s Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14KOs) in the main event of Friday’s DAZN show live from Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Both boxers made weight for the light heavyweight bout, which tops a four-fight telecast beginning 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. local time.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Gilberto Ramirez vs. Sullian Barrera Final Presser Quotes & Photos

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (41-0, 27 KOs) and Sullivan Barrera (22-3, 14 KOs) hosted their final press conference today at Banc of California Stadium, home of their July 9 fight which will be streamed live on DAZN. They were joined by several members of the undercard, including Joseph Diaz Jr. (31-1-1, 15 KOs) and Seniesa Estrada (20-0, 8 KOs).
Combat SportsESPN

With distractions pushed aside, does JoJo Diaz finally have it all together?

When Ryan Garcia withdrew from his July 9 bout with Javier Fortuna to address his mental health, Joseph Diaz Jr. raised his hand. Diaz (31-1-1, 15 KOs) immediately offered to fight Fortuna, even though the bout would be contested one division above his natural fighting weight of 130 pounds. After days and days of pleading for the fight, the matchup was his and on Friday in Los Angeles he'll meet Fortuna for the vacant WBC interim lightweight title. The fight will be broadcast on DAZN.
Los Angeles, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Gilberto Ramirez looks for career jump-start in Golden Boy debut

Gilberto Ramirez was on the verge of becoming Mexico’s next boxing star as a 24-year-old champion and his promoter Top Rank planned to get him to that status. But five years after winning his first world title as the co-main event to Manny Pacquiao, Ramirez finds himself starting over with a different promoter.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Franco-Moloney 3, Barboza-Moran, Moloney-Greer Official For August 14

Nine months after boxing’s most controversial conclusion of 2020, WBA super flyweight world champion Joshua “El Profesor” Franco and Australia’s former world champion Andrew “The Monster” Moloney will settle the score in the third chapter of their rivalry Saturday, Aug. 14 at Hard Rock Live at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
Las Vegas, NVWrestling-edge.com

Tyson Fury Camp Post First Video After ‘Sickness’

The updates continue to filter in regarding the postponement of the highly-anticipated trilogy bout between highly-regarded heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. The fight, which was originally scheduled for July 24 in Las Vegas, Nevada, appears to be off until October at the earliest due to “up to 10 members of Fury’s team”, including “The Gypsy King” himself, testing positive for COVID-19 and/or the new Delta virus stemming from the pandemic-creating disease.

Comments / 1

Community Policy