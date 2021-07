Surging: U.S. oil and gas mergers surged last quarter with the most $1 billion-plus combinations since 2014, according to data released today as rising energy and share prices led to larger oil patch deals, Reuters reports. Producers are consolidating in U.S. shale as oil and natural gas prices recover from last year’s pandemic swoon and this month traded at multiyear highs. The total value of the 40 reported deals last quarter was $33 billion, up from $44.5 billion for all of last year. Read the full story.